Popular socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest has taken to social media to brag yet again about how he can get things done with money

The socialite complained about dust in his bar joint and literally paid for heavy downpour to clean it up

As proof of the escapade, the celebrity barman shared a video of himself under the rain as several boys also in the rain cleaned up his space

Cubana Chiefpriest has taken to social media to reveal that he gets whatever he wants regardless of how difficult it might seem.

In a post he shared on his Instagram page, the socialite was seen under a heavy downpour of rain as some boys worked hard to clean his popular bar joint.

Cubana Chiefpriest oversses boys working in the rain Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Taking to the caption section, Chiefpriest revealed that the rain sis not fall on its own as he paid seven rain makers to cause the heavy downpour.

He simply needed the rain to wash away the dust te weather casted over his property.

"Paid 7 Rain Makers To Send Down Some Heavy Rain So I Can Clean @_deangels Saturdays Are For Clean Up, F**k It Dust Don Too Much. Dem No Dey Call Me ChiefPriest☠️ For Mouth If I Want It I Get It."

Nigerians react

yomicasual:

"This man! "

dandyike869273:

"I no believe this one abeg "

keepinghealthy.sexlife:

"This man hustle can motivate me en… he’s under the rain too o"

iam_the_vibes_:

"How then the rain fall reach Aba no be juju be that?"

iam_justkingsley:

"you get mouth joor."

symply_dinmaa:

"There are levels to this thing "

ekperirose:

"Abeg rain still fall for pH and aba yesterday even on 31st night rain fall for some part of pH make una no dey carry God glory ooh."

