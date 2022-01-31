Actress Bisi Ibidapo-Obe recently clocked 45 and she was lovingly celebrated by friends, family and loved ones

The entertainer also threw a colourful birthday party to mark her new age and colleagues in the industry showed up to celebrate with her

Fathia Williams, Made Saje, Taiwo Hassan among other celebrities were spotted in videos from the birthday party

Nollywood actress Bisi Ibidapo-Obe clocked a new age on Thursday, January 27.

The popular Yoruba film star clocked the age of 45 and she was lovingly celebrated by her friends, family members and fans in the online community.

Nollywood stars storm 45th birthday party of actress Bisi Ibidapo-Obe. Photo: @bisiibidapoobe/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Bisi also made sure that the celebration didn’t stop on social media as she threw a massive birthday party on Sunday, January 30, where people came to celebrate the new age with her.

The celebrant couldn’t contain her excitement as she took to her Instagram page with a video showing the beautifully decorated hall for the birthday party.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See her post below:

Another video sighted online captured the moment the actress made a grand entrance on the stage before she graced the dance floor.

Watch video below:

Colleagues show up

Nollywood stars Fathia Williams, Ogogo, Madam Saje among others were also present to celebrate with one of their own.

Fathia and Ogogo took turns to deliver heartwarming speeches to the celebrant and wish her a happy birthday.

More videos from the birthday party below:

In a different video, the celebrant was spotted looking stunning in her second outfit for the day.

Bisi graced the dance floor and was joined by guests present at the ceremony. Watch video below:

Actress Ireti Osayemi clocks new age, throws intimate birthday party

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that popular actress Ireti Osayemi clocked a new age and fans, colleagues in the entertainment industry celebrated with her.

The celebrant flooded her Instagram page with beautiful pictures to mark the special. Sharing some of the pictures, the celebrant wrote:

"Ore ofe sha,ni igbekele mii. Thank you Jehovah for another 365 days. It’s my birthday and I am grateful !!!"

However, that was not all to the celebration. The Nollywood diva hosted her friends and family to an intimate private party at her Lagos residence and videos from the event emerged online.

Source: Legit.ng