EFCC Go Soon Arrest the Boy: Funny Reactions As Mompha’s 9-Year-Old Son Labeled World’s Youngest Billionaire
- Muhammed Awal Son of Nigerian socialite, Ismail Mustapha better known as Mompha s been described as the youngest billionaire in the world
- Muhammed Awal owned his first mansion at age six and traveled the world in private jets living expensive lifestyles
- He possed flaunts his wealth on social media with fleets of luxury cars, Nigerians have reacted to him being described as a billionaire
Mompha's 9-year-old son, Muhammed Awal managed to get international attention as he was described as the world's youngest billionaire.
Muhammed Awal according to thesun.co.uk had his first mansion at the age of 6 as a birthday gift from his billionaire dad.
In one of the posts on his Instagram page, Muhammed Awal sat on the bonnet of a cream Bentley Flying Spur which he said his dad bought for him as his first car.
Like his socialite dad, the young man flaunts an expensive lifestyle on his 25,000 followers Instagram page as he shared photos in private jets to pepper his followers.
Check out one of his post below:
Check out a post that announced him as the youngest billionaire below:
Reactions
Nigerians have reacted to the post, some of them feel EFCC will come for Muhammed Awal soon.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Lildavez_official:
"EFCC go soon bring the boy in for questioning."
Dennisdickson_brand:
"Una wan dey oppress small kids again, bad idea."
Queen_godwin001:
"Where these people dey see this money??"
Viki_daan:
"Una dey craze oo na now him papa dey custody una recognise him son as world youngest billionaire."
Sonofman1986:
"Make efcc no arrest this small boy ooo."
Quadri.muller:
"Me at that agemy mama dey learn me book head one tear may Almighty God answer our prayers."
Alphajerseys31:
"Dey con carry mompha soon . Na Wetin all this fbi Dey target be this."
EFCC re-arrest Mompha
Legit.ng previously reported that socialite Mompha has been arrested again by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The anti-graft spokesperson announced his arrest earlier in the year and face a potential jail term.
Mompha was said to have been involved in laundering of funds which he allegedly obtained through unlawful activities.
