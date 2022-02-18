President Muhammadu Buhari recently caused a buzz on social media following new photos which have surfaced online

In the photos, the president of Nigeria is seen rocking a casual look of black shirt and dark gray pants

The photos which have since gone viral has left social media users reacting with mixed feelings

President Muhammadu Buhari may not be considered a fashion icon but his latest ensemble has sparked reactions online.

The photos have sparked reactions. Photo credit: Punch Newspapers, Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Instagram

The president met with the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo during the sixth European Union-African Union Summit in Brussels, Belgium and photos have since surfaced on social media.

However, the photos have trended online and it has more to do with his look than anything else.

In the photos, the president who appears to have gained some weight did not rock his signature kaftan look.

Instead, he opted for something more casual - a bishop neck black shirt with a pair of grey pants with a skullcap.

See photos below:

Social media reacts to trending photos

The photos have since gathered reactions, many from Nigerians who found the photos amusing - and refreshing.

Check out some comments below:

mamjules1:

"Oshey boy alinco."

bashy_bounty:

"This guy no be Buhari abeg."

flowenz1702:

"Hmm sinzu money, baba agbalagba combination ati Fila yen lee nle."

hybeedollar:

"Bubu with sauce."

uchanma_beauty:

"This particular bubu dey enter my eyes with his zaddy belly."

moyotheshawty:

" see as baba cute."

originson3:

"Dapper ni President mi."

ferunz:

"Mans been watching too much wizkid."

tijanibankz:

"He looks like sound sultan."

iamollajide:

"Zizu money, inu fèlè tebi kor. Legelege can destroy."

Source: Legit.ng