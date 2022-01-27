Singer Bella Shmurda recently took to his social media page to mark his 26th birthday in an uncommon way

The musician got his fans and followers talking as he shared the intriguing story of when he was born

Bella also announced that he would be feeding one thousand people in his hood on his big day and every year

Singer Bella Shmurda recently revealed that he was born around 3 am in the morning.

The singer stated that his birth was not an easy one for his mum but a miracle happened. According to him, a goat was outside the traditional hospital where his mum was to birth.

Bella revealed that the moment the goat started to bleat loudly, he started to come out from his mum.

Singer Bella Shmurda talks about his birth.

Source: Instagram

The singer further noted that the goat did not stop bleating at backyard of the hospital in Ikorodu until he was born.

Bella then announced that he would be feeding a thousand people in his hood. He also noted that he would be doing that every year.

Nigerians react

the_kiki2:

"It may sound funny but then… I remembered how my grandpa died, this fowl didn’t stop crowing till the man gave up the ghost. Which fowl crows at night? But this one in particular didn’t stop till grandpop died."

hadas.collection:

"This guy should start comedy."

@favogbuji:

"Maybe the goat shouted pocotua meh meh meh."

@AkoredeAjibol17:

"Naa u god send to ur family with ur sweet melody.... Now den din dey scream the name BELLA SHMURDA."

@Carlosbvq:

"Recording Anoti.. and if you notice baby bella cry na hin dey the background of the song."

@ItekPlug:

"Turns out she gave birth to a true GOAT."

@0loruntobaJ:

"Happy birthday Bella Saturday long live and prosperity."

Man proposes, God disposes

Bella Shmurda expressed gratitude that he did not pass his school exams. The singer was, most especially, happy that he stubbornly followed his career dreams.

According to him, he would have still been battling with carryover courses and nothing in his pocket.

The Triumphant crooner stated that he is now worth over half a billion streams.

