Music star, Harrysong, became a first-time father and he carried his baby girl, Daviva who just returned home

The singer's wife gave birth in Malta and she has returned home with the baby, causing great joy for the Better Pikin crooner

Harrysong announced that he will be having a visitation day for baby Daviva on January 7 and he carried his child with great happiness

Nigerian music star, Harrysong, is proud to receive his baby girl, Daviva who just returned to Nigerian with her mother from Malta.

The singer's wife gave birth to the baby in Malta and he is having the great opportunity of carrying his bundle of joy for the first time.

Harrysong welcomes his baby girl home. Credit: @iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

The Better Pikin crooner shared the emotional moment on his Instagram page and announced that he will be having a visitation day for baby Daviva. He wrote on his page:

"I've been waiting for this moment…to hold you in my arms, welcome Home Daviva we love you || PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE 7th of January is DAVIVA’s visitation Day …. Come chop, drink and party."

Check out the post below:

Reactions from his fans

Nigerians have reacted to Harrysong carrying his baby and they showered the father and daughter with lovely words.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Oganetwork:

"Joy joy joy."

Henryedetsunday:

"Congratulations icon address."

Laiyefanelsonebi:

"Our baby is home."

Affranayla32:

"Congratulations bro daviva you are welcome."

Awomphee:

"Av Got Tears Of Joy In My Eyes."

Kulbreeze__:

"Happy for u boss God bless the new born baby."

Evaristus_dmw:

"We are coming congratulations."

Chukwu_amakap:

"U go learn how to carry pikin oooo."

Rabeel_a.t:

"Congrats sir @iamharrysong bless me as You’ve been blessed sir."

