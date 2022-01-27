Hearty congratulations are in order for female comedian Helen Paul who recently became a fellow of CILGPAN

The humour-merchant took to her Instagram page with pictures from the ceremony as she thanked colleagues, friends and family who came out to celebrate with her

Fans and followers stormed the comment section with congratulatory messages for the comic superstar

Popular comedian Helen Paul has been heartily congratulated and celebrated by well-wishers following her investiture as a fellow of Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CILGPAN).

The funny woman took to her Instagram page with a video showing the moment she gave a vote of thanks and appreciated everyone who has been a part of her academic sojourn.

Comedian Helen Paul is now a fellow of CILGPAN. Photo: @itshelenpaul

Source: Instagram

Helen equally extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to friends and family members who stayed with her through it all.

Watch the video below:

The celebrant equally flooded her page with pictures taken at the ceremony. Helen happily posed with her certificate.

Colleagues in the entertainment industry like Yomi Fabiyi, Bita Ayo-Mogaji, Bunmi Davies among others were also present to share the special moment with the comedian.

Helen was spotted in group pictures shared on her Instagram page. Check out the photos below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Those who couldn’t physically attend the event were seen in the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Read some of the comments below:

Comedian Helen Paul launches fashion store in the US

Meanwhile, Helen Paul may be known as a comedian but it appears she also has her hands in the fashion world.

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that the much-loved humour merchant opened her own massive fashion store in Georgia, USA and flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos.

One picture captured a thankful Helen and her husband posing in front of the store as congratulatory messages poured in from fans and industry colleagues.

