A female fan who attended Tunde Ednut’s birthday party in Lagos went home with an unexpected gift from the event

The lady couldn’t control her emotions after she emerged as the winner of a car courtesy of the US-based celebrity blogger

Ednut’s colleague, Sexy Steel, made the presentation at the event and several social media users congratulated the lady

Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut recently made history in the entertainment industry as he managed to pull off over five birthday parties in different parts of the country.

Dedicated fans and colleagues in the industry showed up in their numbers to party locations in Lagos, Abuja, Kogi, Port-Harcourt, Owerri and Benin to celebrate with Tunde.

Lady becomes emotional as she wins a car at Tunde Ednut's birthday party. Photo: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, it wasn’t just about partying as the blogger who remained in Atlanta made sure to positively impact the lives of some of those who came to celebrate with him.

During the celebration in Lagos, a lucky female fan couldn’t contain her emotions after she was announced as the winner of a car courtesy of the blogger.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A video spotted online captured the moment the lady fell on her knees after hearing that she won a car at the event.

Tunde’s colleague, Sexy Steel, was also in attendance and he made the official presentation of the car key to the lucky lady.

Watch a video as spotted online below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Reactions

davissignature said:

"Ahhhhh!!! God remembered womennn... A lady won the 1M, another lady won the car... Lord thank you."

toniasavage said:

"Congratulations but she go sabi reach house ."

official_tami4 said:

"Congratulations dear"

jerryblesss said:

"Na woman again ,. With all the number of men wey first reach there ."

mebihairsnigeria said:

"Congrats ."

Reality star Nina Ivy calls out Tunde Ednut

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that ex-BBNaija star, Nina Ivy hit out at celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut over a post on his page about her.

The reality star had criticised the lyrics of Zazu song and said it is overhyped and Tunde posted her comments on his page.

Nina clamped down on the blogger and told him to avoid her. She also warned him not to put her on his page anymore.

Source: Legit.ng