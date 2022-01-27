BBNaija star Trikytee has got Nigerians laughing on social media after he reacted to a throwback video of himself

The reality star was spotted with his colleagues Kiddwaya and Erica while they were in the Big Brother Naija house

Trikytee then made a demand from social media users, adding that he is ready to pay whoever carries out what he wants

Two years after the BBNaija Lockdown edition, Trikytee seems to be embarrassed by a video of him with Kiddwaya and Erica.

The BBNaija star recently took to his social media to appeal to anyone who could help him delete the video from the internet forever.

The video is from his group Airtel task presentation with Kiddwaya and Erica while they were in the house. Kiddwaya and Trikytee were taking turns rapping the brand's jingle.

BBNaija Trikytee reacts to a throwback video of himself. Photo: @trikytee

Source: Instagram

The video even showed Ozo and Wathoni's reaction to Trikytee's group presentation.

He said:

"Abeg, anybody that can help me remove this video from the internet, I'll give am N1m. Cover my shame, please."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

official_nat8:

"Na Kidd supposed dey shame."

infodowieblue:

"Trikky don fine Ooo."

micahtrust:

"Ur great grand children will come and meet it."

divineesteenneamaka:

"it’s gone viral already am still watching and rewatching it."

chokolate_muffin:

"It has to be ozo’s reaction for me."

ekuapaula_:

"It's Ozo and Wathoni for me. Kidwaya na werey."

juwon_debbie:

"Video wey dey give me joy? Leave am o."

quinetoflagos:

"This video gets me all the time. like what the hell was that presentation."

hotsprize:

"But it's one of the best clip from bigbrother though."

funmi._:

"Lwkmd. werey ni , I think we are done with the song."

hajiyasakeenatkm:

"Ozor don help you cover your shame."

ivyikyaan:

"no one is doing that ,we love that video bikk."

