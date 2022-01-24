Mercy Aigbe’s ex-hubby Lanre Gentry has reacted on social media hours after she unveiled her new lover to the world

Gentry dug up an old photo showing him and Mercy alongside the actress’ new lover and his first wife

In the caption, Gentry indirectly took a jab at the actress and suggested that she’s been involved with the man since when they were still married

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe stirred massive reactions on social media after she unveiled her new lover as Kazim Adeoti.

Among those who have taken to social media in reaction to the unveiling is the movie star’s former husband, Asiwaju Lanre Gentry. Gentry took to his Instagram page with an old group photo.

In the photo which was taken when he was still with Mercy, the couple were captured alongside Kazeem and his first wife.

Gentry in his caption expressed gratitude to God that the truth is finally out about the reason for his crashed marriage with the actress.

He equally disclosed that the image he has is just one out of several others. Gentry locked the comment section of the post and made it clear that he doesn’t want anyone’s opinion on the matter.

See the post below:

Reactions

However, the man’s post has not stopped social media users from talking and sharing their two cents.

Read some reactions sighted online below:

nickitelhairs said:

"Chai...poor man we did not take him serious."

miz_belemzy said:

"Him sef should go and rest shey he also moved on with another person."

etemyladytoo said:

"Firstly! This Man needs to be in those adult English classes and not on the streets of instagram. Secondly he’s been remarried for some time now, so what’s this nonsense he’s saying??? All I see is 4 previously married people! Agbeke!!!"

call_me_bernard said:

"Dear Women, make your marriage work or don't even go into it. It's shameful changing husband like Sin Cards. Same goes to Men."

Mercy Aigbe dragged as she unveils new boo

Earlier on, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Aigbe finally revealed the face of her beau whom she kept private.

In an Instagram post, she shared a photo with a man identified as Kazim Adeoti, the boss of Adekaz Production.

However, popular blogger, Gistlover alleged that the man in question is a married man with kids and has secretly married the actress as a second wife.

Following Aigbe's post, several social media users stormed her comment section to air their displeasure.

