Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus recently took to her social media page to talk about the reactions she gets over her new look

The Omo Ghetto star actress stated that she feels she has just being born, adding that everything looks like a new journey

Nigerians, however, are still begging the actress to tell them the secret of her new look while others suggest it's surgery

Actress Eniola Badmus seems to be enjoying the attention she gets from people over her new look.

The film star recently noted that the attention is becoming overwhelming. According to her, she feels like a newborn baby.

Adding that everything is a new journey for her, the actress urged her fans and followers to join her.

Eniola Badmus talks about the attention she gets from her weight loss. Photos: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

The attention I now get is quite overwhelming. Feels like I'm a newborn baby. It's a new life for me and a new journey. So walk with me on this and be a partaker. Don't dull."

Nigerians react

kvmashe

"Enjoy it."

fortunista_by_ivy:

"Eniola, pls share the secret. I am flabberwhelmed."

bidotata:

"No b exercise ooo na surgery.... no go die for gym .....oooo."

chesca_mmh:

"Walk with her where?"

ask_of_daisy:

"Lmaooo I honestly thought this will happen. Next thing now she might start selling fat burner products, flat Tommy. Nice."

milaj_nikky:

"She wan start to sell slimming products be dat ooo."

taasiaa_p:

"Ehya congratulations mama there’s nothing like being happy the way you feel like it."

mz_muniface:

"Enjoy it mama."

hotspice2k2:

"Watch out for her next post slim tea lol... no go kill your self ontop tea ooo na gastrectomy she do ooo lol."

hes__black:

"Monalisa Stephen should learn from you."

iamtoljem:

"So you mistakenly add small weight now and become what … old born Baby."

Body goals

Eniola Badmus answered a question about her body transformation and the actress noted that she was able to achieve her goal after she made decision.

The actress said she was determined to surprise people who show up for her anniversary party with her beautiful transformation.

On pulling off the major weight loss, the actress disclosed that it wasn’t an easy feat. Eniola said that she had an eating problem and couldn’t control her food intake.

Source: Legit.ng