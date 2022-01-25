BBNaija star Nengi has stirred hilarious reactions on social media after talking about one of her worst habits

The pretty lady didn’t hold back as she freely took to her Instastory channel and admitted farting anywhere and anytime

The disclosure sparked different reactions as netizens noted that a lot of people wouldn’t suspect because of how pretty she looks

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, recently took to her Inststory channel with a piece of personal information that has stirred reactions online.

The former beauty queen and reality star admitted that her worst habit is farting anywhere she finds herself without control.

BBNaija's Nengi talks of her worst habit. Photo: @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

In her words:

"My worst habit is farting anywhere, anytime. Woh free me, mess no get toilet."

See a screenshot below:

Reactions

The personal hygiene disclosure from the reality star got social media users talking with some mentioning how she must have gotten away on several occasions because of her looks.

Read some comments sighted below:

_fred.chuks wrote:

"And people no go believe say na she mess."

barristermagajioba said:

"Well. That’s bad habit, need to be checked."

kemiaderonbi said:

"Very irritating and disrespectful habit. I can leave a partner for that."

declutter_sistah_ph said:

"My colleague in the law firm I used to work had this mission statement of “Mess no get toilet” Onyinye how can you be farting in a SAN’s office? What if a big client walks in?"

ruthbenc wrote:

"Thought it was just me…. If you talk I go ask you weda you get any farting room in your house."

ivymsooofficial said:

"Omo guilty as charged darling......it's a Capricorn ish fart na the goal."

Source: Legit.ng