Nigerian comedian, Baba De Baba, has reacted in an interesting way to Mercy Aigbe’s relationship with Kazim Adeoti

The funnyman noted that the people bashing her are also partners with somebody’s former lover

Baba De Baba then prayed for God to grant Aigbe the grace to keep snatching whatever she admires

Nigerian comedian, Baba De Baba, has shared his controversial take on Mercy Aigbe’s new relationship with an already married filmmaker, Kazim Adeoti.

After the film star unveiled her new man, she was dragged on social media by people who labelled her a husband grabber.

Baba De Baba supports Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz' relationship. Photos: @realmercyaigbe, @babadebaba1

Source: Instagram

In reaction to the criticisms Aigbe faced, Baba De Baba noted that even her detractors are partners with people’s former lovers.

He wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“For those trolling Mercy Aigbe, whether you believe it or not, YOUR PARTNER IS SOMEONE'S EX (ex-girlfriend, ex-boyfriend, ex-husband, ex sugar daddy).”

According to him, if a married woman cannot guide her husband, he would be ‘stolen’.

Not stopping there, Baba De Baba prayed for God to grant Aigbe more grace to grab whatever she admires. Before adding that he is proud of her decision.

In his words:

“If you are married and you can't guide your husband, dem go sna*tch am. Mercy, may God continue to give you the grace to sna*tch whatever you admire.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Footynyx:

“Not everything should be joked with. This makes no sense.”

Lawdiora:

“So no one is dragging the man. He's a Muslim and entitled to 4 wives. I'm not a fan of Mercy but she does not deserve this dragging. He married her because he wanted to. No one snatches a man.”

Bisciousbeee:

“ More grace to sna*tch it’s a sarcasm.”

Verygoodbadgirl122:

“ Sarcasm is fun! Some people won’t understand that he’s killing the hate with sarcasm.”

Folashaddee:

“THE MAN THAT LEFT HIS WIFE TO BE WITH HER IS ALSO PART OF THE PROBLEM TOO.”

Realadebayor:

“Not funny, how can you be toying with something that broke someone's home.”

Hmm.

Laide Bakare called two-faced for consoling Adekaz' first wife and congratulating Mercy Aigbe

Actress Laide Bakare has been caught between crossfires over Mercy Aigbe’s relationship with already married Kazim Adeoti.

One of the few celebs to publicly congratulate Aigbe was her actress colleague, Laide.

However, the same Laide was also spotted sympathizing with Adeoti’s first wife in the comment section on her page.

Laide’s move on both women’s pages received a lot of frowns from fans as they called her two-faced.

Source: Legit.ng