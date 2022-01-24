Internet users have accused actress Laide Bakare, of being two faced over her reaction to Mercy Aigbe’s new relationship

Aigbe recently unveiled her new boo Kazim Adeoti, on social media, despite him being an already married man

Laide Bakare then sympathized with Adeoti’s first wife on social media, she also congratulated Mercy Aigbe on her new catch

The film star’s actions has led to internet users calling her two-faced after her comments on both pages were noticed

Actress Laide Bakare has been caught between crossfires over Mercy Aigbe’s relationship with already married Kazim Adeoti.

After Aigbe unveiled her new man on social media, while some people congratulated her, others criticized the film star for being with a married man.

One of the few celebs to publicly congratulate Aigbe was her actress colleague, Laide Bakare.

Laide Bakare celebrates Mercy Aigbe on her new relationship after sympathising with Adekaz' first wife. Photos: @realmercyaigbe, @laidebakare, @asiwajucoutoure

Source: Instagram

She took to one of the cute snaps of the couple and gushed over it. Not stopping there, she also congratulated them.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, the same Laide Bakare was also spotted sympathizing with Adeoti’s first wife in the comment section on her page.

See a screenshot of both comments below:

Laide Bakare seen consoling Kazim Adeoti's first wife and celebrating Mercy Aigbe for being with the same man. Photos: @laidebakare, @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Internet users react

Laide Bakare’s move on both women’s pages received a lot of frowns from fans as they called her two-faced. Read some of their comments below:

Lindaclems:

"Can you imagine the nonsense!"

Adebukolakolapo:

"Women supporting women ."

Thedeltabeauty:

"This one na real example of “back and front cutlass” aka two edged sword. You sharp for both sides Dey one place Laide Agaba Gebe."

Mirabelmicky:

"Two sided human ."

Queen__aminah:

"Two faced set of people ‍♀️."

Nawa o.

Mercy Aigbe's ex-bestie throws shade after she unveiled Adekaz as new man

After Mercy Aigbe unveiled her new boo, an already married man named Kazim Adeoti ‘Adekaz’ internet users have reacted in different ways.

The film star’s former best friend, Toro Aramide, was not left out of those who aired their grievances on social media.

According to her, the world is a wicked place. Not stopping there, Aramide accompanied the post with a caption where she prayed for her own home to be covered by the blood of Jesus.

Source: Legit.ng