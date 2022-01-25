Fans and colleagues of Mercy Aigbe have sent in their congratulatory messages regardless of the heavy backlash following her marriage

Actress Omowunmi Ajiboye took to Mercy's comment section to gush over the loved-up photo she shared and also reiterate her love for the couple

Nigerians have dragged Ajiboye and noted that she would love them because she took colleague, Segun Ogungbe from his wife

Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Ajiboye, is one of the numerous colleagues of Mercy Aigbe who have congratulated and gushed over her and her new man, Adekaz.

Omowunmi gushed over the couple's photo and noted that she loves them both, her comment however earned her heavy backlash.

Nigerians drag Omowunmi Ajiboye for collecting someone's husband Photo credit: @omowunmiajiboye/@segunogungbe

Source: Instagram

People were quick to remind the actress that she took colleague, Segun Ogungbe, from his wife to become the second wife.

Omowunmi and Segun already have two kids together.

"Wooow, this is so cute. I love you both."

See the post below:

Nigerians come for Omowunmi Ajiboye

officialomayoza:

"May I not be frustrated to the extent of stealing someone’s happiness."

real_tobby:

"Chai people dey para ooo but nah true though."

romard_unisex:

"Na so she sef no make segun wife get access to his husband."

mrstommie007:

"The person that will sna*tch him from her is writing waec at the moment. Enjoy your boo jare."

olanrewajuebunlomo:

"Good for her oooo husband sna*tcher association."

olurodefunmilayo:

"This thing is slowly getting out of control."

Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband assures Nigerians that he is Juwon's father

Nigerians bashed Mercy Aigbe so much over her new lover, that her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry was advised to run a paternity test on their son, Juwon.

In a post sighted online, just like many others, a woman urged Gentry to do a DNA test for Juwon before he is put to shame.

In his reply to her, the businessman assured her and every other person concerned that there is no need for him to doubt his son's paternity because he's sure that Juwon is his.

While some people think that a DNA test would put the actress' ex-husband at ease, others are convinced that he has done it before, hence the bragging.

Source: Legit.ng