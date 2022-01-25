Mercy has been congratulated by some colleagues in the entertainment industry regardless of the huge backlash

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, could not help but gush over the loved-up photos the actress kept uploading

Nigerians have also dragged Toke as they reminded her about how broken she was when someone took her ex-husband, Maje Ayida

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, was among the few Nigerians who congratulated and gushed over Mercy Aigbe and her new husband, Adekaz.

The actress kept dropping beautiful photos despite the huge backlash she was facing and Toke gushed over one, stating how much she loved it.

Nigerians say Toke Makinwa and Mercy Aigbe are the same. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe/@tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Nigerians berate Toke Makinwa

Toke's seemingly harmless comment earned her a fair amount of drags as people labelled her a homewrecker as well.

Some people even reminded the OAP of how broken she was when her ex-husband, Maje Ayida, left her for another woman.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

chinazafidelisfidelis:

"Toke is too classy for this Sha she can't stoop so low."

jenroking:

"Shameless men. Shameless women. The remaining people with common sense, don't allow this trend to become a norm."

franzianna_001:

"Stray bullet flying up and down and hitting people anyhow "

olasunkanmiomooba:

"Lmao I like this energy those people na birds of the same feathers."

joyodia1235:

"But wait oh, na man wey want make them sna*tch am na them dey sna*tch, you all should leave Mercy alone coz if she didn't marry him someone else would have married him."

kd4real12:

"Birds of the same feather flock together."

ewa_pinkies:

"Y’all should rest Abeg Leave karma to do its work and stop judging pls."

Adekaz's first wife reacts to hubby's marriage to Mercy Aigbe

Adekaz's wife with whom he has three children finally broke her silence with a post several hours after news of her husband's marriage to Mercy Aigbe made the rounds on social media.

Taking to her Facebook page, the woman identified as Asiwaju Coutoure disclosed that she did not lose anything.

According to her, losing someone who doesn't respect or appreciate her is a gain for her and she also thanked those who reached out to her.

Source: Legit.ng