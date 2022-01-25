Nollywood’s Genevieve Nanji has revamped her Instagram page and completely unfollowed everyone she has followed in the past

At the moment, the actress has about 8.4 million followers on the photo-sharing app but she’s not following anyone

Controversial blogger Tosin Silverdam made a video about the movie star and claimed she’s the first Nigerian female celebrity to make the bold move

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnanji isn’t exactly a social media bird but her latest move has sparked different reactions from netizens.

The Lionheart actress clicked on the unfollow button on her Instagram page and didn’t stop until the count was down to zero.

Actress Genevieve Nnaji unfollows everyone on her Instagram page. Photo: @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

Even some of her friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry were not spared from the ‘hostile’ makeover.

At the moment, the actress has 8.4 million people following her while she follows none of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

There’s a possibility that her follower-count may drop if some of her followers decide to return the favour and hit the unfollow button.

Tosin Silverdam wades in

Controversial blogger TosinSilverdam also made a video about the move by the actress and shared it on his video.

Silverdam said the last time he paid attention, the actress was following over 100 people on the platform. He, however, made it clear that she’s the only female Nollywood celebrity who is allowed to make such a move.

He equally claimed that the actress makes history as the first Nigerian female celebrity who isn’t following anyone on the social media platform.

Watch his video below:

Reactions

iammidee said:

"She’s our Beyoncé."

beautifull_tata_ said:

"If I be celeb and she Unfollow Nah to unfollow her too."

goldsexzy said:

"Period I too love her she is so matured no noise."

lyn4shizzle said:

"Because its toxiccc* in these streets. That way she would select who she wants to see."

spotlesskzz said:

"Everyone should unfollow her na,her pride too much.Thank God I have done that since last year when she refused to celebrate her colleagues on their birthday even when they did her's."

Genevieve Nnaji shares rare photo of her father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Genevieve Nnaji shared a rare photo of her father on her Instagram page.

The movie star who has been known to keep her life private posted the photo in celebration of his birthday.

The proud daughter, in her caption, revealed that her father who is ageing nicely is now 86 years strong.

Source: Legit.ng