Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe’s newly unveiled relationship with a married man, Adekaz, has continued to cause a buzz

Some internet users have now dug up photos of the actress’ son alongside her new man and claimed that they look alike

A number of internet users have advised Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, to do a paternity test on their son

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe’s newly unveiled marriage to already married, Kazim Adeoti aka Adekaz, has remained a trending topic on social media.

Not long after the film star unveiled her new man online, numerous Nigerians were quick to come up with different speculations including claims about her son, Juwon.

A photo collage was made of the actress’ new man, Adekaz, alongside a photo of her son as well as a picture of her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry.

Fans claim Mercy Aigbe's son for Lanre Gentry resembles her new husband Adekaz. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Some internet users claimed that there was a striking resemblance between Juwon and Mercy Aigbe’s new husband, Adekaz.

Not stopping there, online users went ahead to advice Aigbe’s ex-husband, Gentry, to carry out a paternity test on the young boy to be sure he fathered him.

A Twitter user wrote:

“The resemblance between Mercy Aigbe’s son and this her new husband is striking. She cannot even deny it.

I hope her ex-husband does a paternity test. Things they occur.

Every day, we see stories that reinforces the need to do a DNA as a father. The street is military.”

See the trending tweet below:

Internet users react

A number of online users shared their thoughts on the wide-spreading speculation. While some of them agreed that Juwon indeed looks like Adekaz, others noted that the young boy looks a lot like his mother and there is no foul play like the tweet suggested.

Read some comments below:

Abujasextoyshop:

“The resemblance choke.”

Glam_by_ewa:

“The boy looks like his Mother not this man.”

Slay_by_arewa:

“The smile look exactly the same .”

Pink.lips.balm:

“lol... The boy looks like Mercy what is wrongg with you people .”

Just_kriz__:

“Fear women. Fear them. Though not all. Fear most.. Can you just imagine? She created a narrative to make it look it was domestic violence. Yet dey hit on Husband’s friend. Can you just imagine? Can you see why DNA must be done for if not all, all child birth by a NIGERIAN WOMAN. Yes. I said it with my full chest. DNA or NO WAY.”

Supercrown4:

“ Mercy for dey lowkey with her new husband ooo.”

Nawa o.

Lanre Gentry digs up old photo of him and Mercy with Adekaz and wife

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe stirred massive reactions on social media after she unveiled her new lover as Kazim Adeoti.

Among those who have taken to social media in reaction to the unveiling is the movie star’s former husband, Asiwaju Lanre Gentry. Gentry took to his Instagram page with an old group photo.

In the photo which was taken when he was still with Mercy, the couple were captured alongside Kazeem and his first wife.

