Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has candidly advised BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney

Maduagwu reacted to the viral clip of Whitemoney celebrating getting a customized card from a politician, Dino Melaye

The actor advised Whitemoney to focus on starting a restaurant business as he compared him to BBN past winner, Laycon

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has reacted to the trending video of BBN’s Whitemoney saying he is made after receiving an autographed card from Dino Melaye.

Taking to his Instagram page, the controversial actor laughed at Whitemoney for saying he is now made because he collected Melaye’s card.

According to him, even BBNaija past winner, Laycon, did not call himself ‘made’ despite performing for the Grammys.

Uche Maduagwu gives Whitemoney candid advice. Photos: @dinomelaye, @uchemaduagwu, @itslaycon

Not stopping there, Maduagwu advised Whitemoney to focus his energy on starting a restaurant business instead of taking photos with billionaires and politicians.

Part of Maduagwu’s caption reads:

“Visiting BILLIONAIRES and politicians no be achievement bro, focus on restaurant business this year and all these rich and powerful men go dey queue to chop your food.”

See his post below:

Internet users react

Chizaramfloxy:

“Mtcheew Uche what have u achieved since u been in the industry I haven’t seen any known actor or actress take pictures with you talk more of senator, u are simply jealous of whitemoney #he’s made period cry crying whitemoney will keep choking u anumanu see as u Dey like dry bone alika.”

Ashafazhion:

“You Tell am well uche. I don't even know what the fuss is about him.”

Onyebuchiada:

“My Whitemoney is not a lazy man, he is multitalented, he’s a chef, a musician, an actor and comedian as well, una never see something .”

Anthoniaeze781:

“I just dey pity those people that think WM is not self-made. He doesn't make noise instead his matter is giving some people chest pain. He doesn't chase clout because he is the clout himself. WM keep pressing their neck.”

Mnc_stores:

“From visiting they fit discuss some important things he is made bro.”

Interesting.

Maduagwu reacts to Mercy Aigbe unveiling new boo Adekaz

Maduagwu earlier reacted to Mercy Aigbe’s newly unveiled relationship with a married man, Kazim Adeoti ‘Adekaz’.

Taking to his Instagram page, Maduagwu drummed up support for Aigbe while noting that she is his good friend.

Not stopping there, the controversial actor recounted how another actress, Regina Daniels, was seriously criticized for marrying an already married older man, Ned Nwoko. He explained that her detractors are now her fans.

