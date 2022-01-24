Nollywood actor, Bigvai Jokotoye, has taken to social media to urge people not to listen to other Nigerians discouraging them with snow

The actor shared a video of himself shirtless in the cold as he encouraged Nigerians to seek greener pastures anywhere they like

Jokotoye also noted that the people in Canada and other places are surviving regardless, so others interested in travelling should not listen to hard news

Popular Nollywood actor, Bigvai Jokotoye has told Nigerians to abolish the fear of cold which has been instilled in people by other Nigerians abroad.

In a video shared by the actor, he was seen shirtless in the snow as he advised people not to be deceived by other Nigerians talking about cold abroad.

He noted that it is not easy anywhere in the world, so people should go anywhere they like to hustle and they will survive.

Bigvai also added that Nigerians outside the country do not have two heads and they still live fine.

"No where is easy in this world, look for greener pasture anywhere if you want please."

Nigerians react

aweleodita7:

"True talk bro."

omoyeniomoharuna:

"And you have no cloth on? How were you able to even do that video?"

tee_flawless:

"Don't let them discourage you with snowstorms in Canada. Get your visa, come and chill with the big boys. Canada is fun!"

bukoyemultinational:

"One thing I love about you is always say the right thing."

quincypetersjr:

"It’s not easy anywhere in d world that’s d point egbon. Let everyone come and see for themselves. In D end not everyone loves staying abroad. But they won’t be ones to tell people when to come or when not to. U see this hustle ehn we go gather hustle am o."

Nina faults people who discourage others from travelling out of Nigeria

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 3 star, Nina Ivy, is not happy with the people who live abroad and try to dissuade others from joining them overseas.

Nina took to her Instagram story channel to express her view on the matter and condemned people who are into the act.

Nina's comments stirred massive reactions on social media with many sharing their opinion.

