Nigerian singer Shakar El has taken to social media with a post addressing people who use expensive phones and cars but are actually poor

The singer noted that such people use filters to post photos online because they can't afford to take care of themselves

Shakar El also attributed the behaviour to online validation and urged people in the category to take care of their basic hygiene first

Shakar also noted that the rot has eaten deep so much that some people do not even think of buying important items for personal hygiene before splurging on expensive gadgets to show off with.

He however advised people who fall in the category to buy new toothbrushes and other things social media won't see first before considering an iPhone or Benz.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Quite a number of people agreed with the singer, below are some of the comments gathered:

itisugochukwu:

"Rich people will be busy making more money, poor people are busy trying to impress the public."

scenteffectng:

"They don’t know that deodorant is also important."

ladyque_1:

"He didn’t lie though."

adeoluolatomide:

"They only care about the things people see. They don't take care of themselves. Sad reality!"

ha_lee.ma_:

"This una mentality of perfect lifestyle is annoying sometimes."

emma.nuel2257:

"E be like say them use IPhone and Benz collect the one girlfriend."

foodie_that_cooks:

"Emotional damage!!!"

Shakar El witnesses car accident immediately after surviving one

Nigerian music act and king of orishirishi, Shakar El, took to social media to share a testimony of how God saved his life in a car accident on a Lagos road.

Sharing the video on his official Instagram page, his car was spotted in a ditch after the crash and he kept asking why people would think there was no God, apparently out of shock and surprise that he came out unscathed.

While he was doing that and showing the environment the accident happened, another car got into a crash as it somersaulted before landing violently back on the road.

