Popular Veteran Nollywood actor, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello’s other wife has turned a new age

The celebrant’s son, Lai Adebayo, took to his social media page to alert fans about his mother’s big day

Lai shared a stunning photo of his mum and accompanied it with a sweet caption filled with words of prayers

One of the wives of veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo ‘Oga Bello’ Salami has turned a new age and her son marked it on social media.

The celebrant’s son, Lai Adebayo, took to his Instagram page on January 21, to announce that his mum is a year older.

One of Oga Bello's wives marked her birthday. Photos: @laiadebayo, @adebayo.salami

Lai shared a series of beautiful photos of his mother. The photos were also followed with a caption where he prayed for God to continue to strengthen and protect her.

In his words:

“Happy birthday to my caring and and adorable mum (Iya Lai). May Almighty Allah continue to strengthen, protect and uplift you ma.”

See his post below:

Friends and well-wishers celebrate

Soon after Lai shared a birthday post to honour his mother’s day, numerous fans and well-wishers trooped to his comment section to celebrate with them. Read some of their comments below:

“Congratulations to her.”

“Happy birthday to mama alalubarika may she continue to reap the fruit of her labour in good health. Amen.”

“Happy birthday to iya lai long life and prosperity to her.”

“Happy birthday to mummy. May God grant her good health, long life and blessings.”

“Happy birthday ma. May you continue to live in good health. E pe fun wa.”

“Happy birthday to your . Allah’s blessings on her.”

“Happy Birthday to my mummy, Long Life and Prosperity.”

Nice one.

Oga Bello's first wife bursts into tears as gets surprised with a car on her birthday

Veteran actor, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello, took to social media, full of praises for his wife Ejide who clocked 70 on Thursday, January 13.

The actor and his kids had something planned for their dear mum/wife as they pulled a surprise on her big day.

In a post shared by Oga Bello himself, his wife was surprised with a new Toyota Venza. He shared photos of the car and in the caption thanked God for the gift of family.

