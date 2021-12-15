Popular talent manager Ubi Franklin has taken to social media to react to claims by his 4th baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa that he has never been in their daughter's life

Despite heavy threats from Sandra, the blogger shared throwback photos of moments spent with their child

Uboi nalso shared a post from his baby mama where she thanked him for coming through for her and their daughter in so many ways

Popular blogger and talent manager, Ubi Franklin is in the news yet again and this time, it is to debunk claims from his married 4th baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa.

Sandra had earlier taken to social media with a post literally calling Ubi a deadbeat dad who had no hand in his daughter's life.

Ubi Franklin and Sandra are back in the news again Photo credit: @ubifranklintriplemg/@sandraiheuwa

Source: Instagram

She had also threatened to have him dealt with by the US authority if he does not stop posting photos of their daughter on his page.

Ubi drops proof

The talent manager ignored his baby mama's heavy threat and shared throwback photos of fun moments he had with their daughter.

Not stopping there, Ubi also shared a screenshot of a post Sandra made where she acknowledged the role he played in her Daubai vacation with her kids.

In the post, Sandra also disclosed that Ubi has not been the best dad but he has tried a lot for her to make things work for the sake of their daughter.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

mrlilgaga:

"Sandra is so forgetful."

wendy_adamma:

"If stubborn was a person."

federal_escobar:

"Obsessive exes are the worse thing one can pray for, people wey go see say you dey cruise life go come internet straight come dey throw shades."

viviannn.__:

"Keeping up with sandra and ubi. This lady is married for goodness sake, she should respect her husband and marriage and stop doing this!!"

sandy_kayc:

"He came with receipts."

dope.hairs:

"How do people move from having a baby together, through all those process, yet to this social media exchanges. I am really confused."

Sandra Iheuwa vacations with hubby

Ubi Franklin’s 4th baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, had the time of her life with her new hubby on their vacation in Italy.

Sandra made it clear that people who do not enjoy seeing what she shares on her page should unfollow as she doesn’t share the Nigerian mentality of hiding happy moments.

In a different portion of her post, the businesswoman explained that she has never been one to police people and keep a watch on what they choose to share on social media.

