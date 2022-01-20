Award-winning Kenyan actress, Lupita Nyong'o recently starred in a new action film dubbed The 355

The US-based Kenyan actress impressed many people including her own mother Dorothy who gushed over her on end

Lupita's mum said she was proud of her daughter for her role in the 355, stating that the entire cast did an exemplary job

Celebrated Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o has made her family, specifically her mother Dorothy Nyong'o even prouder after featuring in yet another new hit film.

Lupita Nyong'o's mother said she is proud of her daughter. Photo: Lupita Nyong'o.

Source: UGC

Proud parents

Legit.ng understands Lupita recently starred in the new movie, The 355, where she performed alongside big names such as Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Diane Kruger.

The film which also goes by Work Together or Die Alone was released to the theatres on January 7 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Well, following the debut, many Kenyans including Lupita's family members heaped praises on the actress, with quite a number insisting they are proud of her.

Dorothy lauds her daughter

Speaking to Spice FM barely minutes after watching the premiere at one of Nairobi's cinema halls, Lupita's mother Dorothy noted that she was so excited to watch the movie.

Dorothy went on to laud her daughter Lupita and her co-casts for doing exemplarily well in the new movie.

Great cast, great movie

Lupita's mother said:

''I am so excited about this movie. I was very tranced because there was a lot of violence and I do not watch that type of movie. But of course, I had to come and see it for my daughter. They did extremely well. I am proud of her."

Dorothy Nyong'o also used the opportunity to share with the world about Lupita's journey in the acting world.

According to the mum, they knew from way back that Lupita wanted to be an actress and supported her fully.

Dorothy Nyong'o added:

"She always wanted to be an actress and we always supported her. She was very good at it. We saw that very early."

Lupita contracts COVID-19

Legit.ng earlier reported that super talented actress Lupita Nyong'o contracted COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, January 4, the Hollywood star announced that she had tested positive for the contagion despite being fully being vaccinated.

"I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well," Lupita wrote.

The Kenyan-born thespian encouraged her fans to do all they can to stay away from COVID-19.

Source: Legit.ng