For some male Nigerian stars, we have watched them go from young bachelors to becoming responsible husbands and now first time parents.

A commendable feature however is seeing how well these men are working and trying to be great daddies for their little ones.

Nigerian celebrities who are first time dads Photo credit: @tobibakre/@kizzdaniel/@officialarole

Source: Instagram

It is also worthy of note that these men regardless of how unserious the role they play is, can get serious and emotional when it comes to their kids.

Legit.ng brings you a list of Nigerian stars who have become daddies in recent time and are doing amazing at it.

1. Tobi Bakre

Tobi Bakre welcomed his first child, a boy in December 2021and the new daddy has been living up to his duties.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

From recent videos on social media, it is clear that the reality star had been anticipating the arrival of his son.

2. Woli Arole

Woli Arole in all his joy, took his shirt off to announce the birth of his son earlier this month, the comedian is one of the few people who will bring out their seriousness to fatherhood.

The comedian is definitely more than happy to come through with daddy duties for his son.

3. Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel's new status as a dad of twins has not stopped the ladies from wanting him on social media.

The dad of two is clearly obsessed with his kids, he spends a lot of time them and of course, shares adorable photos.

It also looks lime the singer is enjoying being a dad so much that he does not mind having a daughter this year.

4. Banky W

Banky also welcomed his zon, Zaiah in 2021 and social media went crazy for days. We are yet to see the cutie's face, but updates from his parents let us know he is an adorable champ.

The singer has also eased into daddy duties and we look forward to daddy and me moments.

5. Gedoni

The BBNaija star and his wife, Khafi welcomed their son last year and he has been nothing but thrilled to be an amazing daddy.

Gedoni has revealed his son's face and we can't wait for more daddy and me moments like the ones below.

6. Akah Nnani

Akah and his beautiful wife, Claire welcomed their daughter in 2020 and the ride has been a bumpy but exciting one for him.

The actor has also been in the daddy duties game for a year, so we look forward to more adorable moments.

7. Ibrahim Suleiman

The actor and his wife who is also a Nollywood star welcomed their son, Keon in 2020 and he is still basking in the euphoria even after one year.

Keon is such a delight to watch, and every adorable daddy and me moment has us looking forward to the next.

AY and wife welcome second child after 13 years

Ace comedian, Ayo Makun revealed that he had been praying and hoping to become a father again for 13 years.

He expressed his satisfaction when his wife, Mabel gave birth to a baby girl in the US and shared a lovely video to make the announcement, hinting that the mother and child are doing well.

In the video that was shared on Instagram, the comedian went flowers, balloons, and teddy bear shopping for the new mom and baby as he praised God for the latest addition to his family.

Source: Legit.ng