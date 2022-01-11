Singer Kizz Daniel welcomed his twin boys in May 2021 and while it has been an exciting ride for him, he still wants a daughter

The entertainer took to social media to express his desire as he prayed to God to bless him with a baby girl this year

While some Nigerians aligned their prayers with his, others questioned if the singer is married or just looking for another baby mama

Popular singer, Kizz Daniel has got people talking on social media after he revealed that he would love to be a girl dad this year.

The musician took to his Instagram story channel with a post fervently begging God to bless him with a baby girl.

Kizz Daniel welcomed his twin boys last year Photo credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Kizz is the basking in the euphoria of his twin boys Jalil and Jelani who are not even a year old yet.

"God bless me with a baby girl 2022."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

bishopkalliper:

"Baby girl with as wife or still baby mama? Women see as all this small boys in the name of musician don make una loose value finish..some go gladly give in hmm."

geomara_ij:

"Marry that lady please stop making her a baby making factory."

angelicglow_skincare:

"I think he actually got married low key..God will answer your prayer Vado."

callme_ade_:

"With same person who just had twins in 2021 or someone else, Are you normal?"

preciousomobonike:

"God will grant him according to his heart desires."

zionadazion06:

"Babymamas don suffer 4 musicians hand. Abeg make dat ur Babymama born everything 4 u oooh! We no go settle baby mama case for 2022."

queenofdkonto:

"Who is the next candidate?"

oluwatosyn_pearl:

"I hope this guy neva give another woman belle."

Kizz Daniel shares cute photo as he bonds with one of his twins

Kizz Daniel got fans gushing after he shared a bonding moment between himself and one of his twins Jalil.

Meanwhile, the name of his third son that he lost was spotted tattooed on Daniel's arm.

The Pour Me Water crooner's little boy Jalil seemed to be playing with his dad before he eventually slept off.

Source: Legit.ng