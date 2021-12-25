Big Brother Naija stars, Khafi and Gedoni welcomed their first child a couple of months ago and they kept his identity under wraps

The reality stars, just like many other celebrities dropped Christmas themed family photos and their baby boy made an appearance

Fans of colleagues of the BBNaijs stars could not help but gus over their son in his cute little outfit

Christmas is a time of cheer and fans of most Nigerian celebrities look forward tpo seeing adorable and mind blowing pictures.

Every year, these stars come through and get fans gushing and this year, BBNaija stars, Khafi and Gedoni who welcomed their son a couple of months ago, decided to show off their precious gift.

Khafi and Gedoni in matching outfits with their son Photo credit: @gedoni

Source: Instagram

Just like many others, Khafi and Gedoni had a Christmas themed shoot in matching pajamas with their son, Malakai.

Malakai also rocked a tiny Christmas cap as he shone brightly between his parents.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Gedoni who shared the adorable photo captioned it with:

"Season’s greetings from US to you and yours as we share our ever so precious gift, our Sonshine; MALAKAI EKPATA @miraclemalakai with you. MERRY CHRISTMAS GUYS!! "

See the post below:

Sweet reactions

lalaakindoju:

"Hey Malakai..the cutest! Bringing it home for the mummie."

jemimaosunde:

"Na my mama born me o ❤️❤️❤️❤️ my people!!!!!!"

bankywellington:

"❤❤❤❤God bless all 3 of you! Malakai is a cutie pie!!!!"

kemenfitness:

"GOD WHEN!!!.... Merry Christmas my people."

a.b.b.y.g.a.l:

"Finally seen Baby Khadoni and Momma won on this one. Merry Christmas Khadonis."

iyawo_tee:

"Merry Christmas ❤️❤️He is so cute."

steph_wayne1:

"Baby boy is your Mum Khafi!!! He’s perfect!"

Khafi and Gedoni celebrate 1st wedding anniversary

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem housemates, Ekpata Gideon popularly known as Gedoni and Khafi Kareem's love keeps waxing strong as the couple celebrated their first anniversary together.

Khafi showered her husband with lovely words on her verified Instagram page. She posted a sharp-looking picture of Gedoni and accompanied it with soothing words for her dear husband.

Gedoni also responded to his wife's post by declaring love for her.

Source: Legit.ng