When Hana Horka’s husband and son caught COVID-19 during Christmas, she did not isolate as she interacted with them

Horka, the only unvaccinated member of her family, wanted to contract the virus to get natural immunity

However, two days after saying she was getting better, she died minutes after experiencing back pain

A singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has passed away, her son confirmed.

Hana Horka died after intentionally cathcing COVID-19. Photo: Jaromír Zajda Zajíček via BBC.

Source: UGC

Hana Horka, 57, a folk singer from the Czech Republic, was unvaccinated and had posted on social media that she was recovering after testing positive.

However, she died two days later.

Intentionally got COVID-19

Her son Jan Rek told BBC his mother intentionally got infected when he and his father got the virus.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Rek and his father, who are both fully vaccinated, caught COVID over Christmas, but his mother chose to expose herself to the virus.

"She should have isolated for a week because we tested positive. But she was with us the whole time," he said.

Two days before her death, Horka wrote that she was recovering on social media.

"Now there will be theatre, sauna, a concert," she wrote.

Gone in 10 minutes

On Sunday, January 16, the day she died, she said she was feeling better and dressed to go for a walk. However, her back started hurting, so she went to rest in her bedroom.

"In about 10 minutes it was all over. She choked to death,” her son said.

Rek said his mother believed conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccine, and trying to convince her otherwise got her emotional.

"Her philosophy was that she was more okay with the idea of catching COVID than getting vaccinated," he said.

Rek further said that he wants to use his mother’s case to convince other people across the world to get vaccinated.

"If you have living examples from real life, it's more powerful than just graphs and numbers. You can't really sympathise with numbers," he said.

Lupita tests positive for COVID-19

Super talented actress Lupita Nyong'o has contracted COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, January 4, the Hollywood star announced that she had tested positive for the contagion despite being fully being vaccinated.

The Kenyan-born thespian encouraged her fans to do all they can to stay away from COVID-19.

Source: Legit.ng