A young lady, Oliver, was bedridden for eight years because there was no money for medical care after she broke her backbone

With the help of Afrimax TV, she got donations that footed her medical bill and she was able to use her feet again

Many Instagram users praised God on her behalf and thanked those who contributed to Oliver's welfare

A young lady, Oliver, who broke her backbone while mopping the floor became bedridden for eight years before help finally came.

The lady's family was poor and could not get money for her treatment. After Afrimax TV interviewed Oliver, monetary contributions came and she was able to go to the hospital.

Many people prayed for those who contributed towards her welfare. Photo source: @afrimax_tv

Source: Instagram

Her story changed

Prior to that moment, the lady's sister was always crying, hopeless that Oliver might die from the pain.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

After her treatment, the lady started walking with the help of clutches. After some time, she got on her feet well and use them.

A part of the video documentary showed her praising God with other people for the help that she got.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

iam_large_042g said:

"Dis made me smiles I swear, may God reward y'all.

winimykur said:

"God bless the entire crew of Afrimax and the contributors."

snicks1111 said:

"God bless you guys abundantly."

honeybelle85 said:

"Oh wow! It wasn't that bad just finances. God bless you all, Thank God for her."

emakporhope said:

"Wow, indeed a miracle all glory to God."

euniceswit said:

"Wooow Thank you Lord, thank you to all that assisted."

ahwenepa3nkasa said:

"Way Maker,Miracle Worker,Promise Keeper! That’s who U’re,Lord."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 29-year-old young man, Olamide Oseni, whose leg was amputated spoke LegitTV in a video interview.

Amid tears, Olamide revealed that life was never rosy for him when he had his two legs intact. The man was working as a security man when he suffered the big misfortune.

The 29-year-old revealed that he now depends on people so much due to his condition. According to him, his situation always makes his mother and father cry.

Source: Legit.ng