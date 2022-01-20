Medlinboss, the woman who styles comedian AY and his wife Mabel for events has celebrated the family

The celebrity stylist took to her Instagram page to react to the news that Mabel recently welcomed a baby girl

Medlin expressed gratitude to God on behalf of the Makun family while congratulating them on the latest addition

Medlinboss, comedian AY Makun's family stylist has celebrated his wife Mabel on the birth of their baby girl.

The celebrity stylist shared a screenshot from the video call she had with the new mother who is currently abroad.

In the photo, Mabel was still in her green hospital gown and on the bed with no makeup on. The new mother looked tired as she conversed with an excited Medlinboss.

Celebrity stylist Medlinboss celebrates AY Makun's wife. Photos: @medlinboss, @realmabelmakun

In the caption that accompanied the post, Medlinboss wrote:

"I Never Knew You Will Answer Us This Way. Answer Us This Way. Thank You JESUS. Show Me A Strong Woman And I Will Show You MABEL …The Smile On My Face Says It All. Indeed His Ways Are Not The Ways Of Man When He Says Yes No One Can Say No …At His Time He Makes Everything Beautiful. Ayomide Is A Miracle Baby And A Blessing To Us Us All Congratulations To US. We Return All The Glory To God. The Doer Of It All."

Nigerians congratulate Mabel

mimiwhyte:

"Amen congratulations to them."

aycomedian:

"Medlin the queen of receipt. See my wife nose wey you put outside? Amen to all the prayers."

ivyofficial26:

"This got me so teary, Father we thank you for this diverse testimony. This shall be the case for anyone seeking His hands for fruitfulness."

kemaz__luv:

"This Kain miracle dey make person cry but na tears of joy ..ogechukwu ka mma .."

traditionalweddingng:

"Congratulations."

iammope37:

"Just love the zooming, so they know she is the real deal. Congratulations to the Makuns."

I’ve changed diapers and carried baby till morning

A few hours ago, Legit.ng reported that comedian AY was still basking in the euphoria of being a new daddy.

Following the joyous announcement, the actor took to his page with a video as proof that he does everything in the house.

AY who had just served his wife breakfast in bed cleared up the plates and revealed that he has been the one doing the cooking, changing diapers, as well as holding the baby while his wife sleeps.

