Former President Goodluck Jonathan's aide, Reno Omokri, has given a piece of advice for Nigerian youths ahead of the coming general elections in the year 2023

He appealed to them to give the election the same attention they gave the BBNaija reality show even though there are no incidents of indecent dressings in the election process

Omokri said electing the wrong candidate will run the treasury completely empty, and Nigerians have shared their opinions

Former President Goodluck Jonathan's aide, Reno Omokri, is advising Nigerian youths to actively participate in the upcoming national election just the way they did for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija).

Omokri pleaded that the elections might not be spiced up with ladies who dress indecently but its result will have a lasting impact on the citizens.

Reno Omokri advises youths on BBNaija and elections. Credit: @renoomokri

Source: Instagram

The author shared the advice via a tweet on his handle and opined that the choice of the wrong candidate will render the nation's treasury completely empty.

Check out his tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Reno's tweet about BBNaija and Nigeria's election.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Broke_Billionia:

"Sir Reno, whether the youths vote or not the 'cabals' will still rig and maneuver the election into a caricature of their own. PVC is good and valid for only authenticating bank accounts."

Desire30924531:

"You're still obsessed by elections in Nigeria, was election not conducted in Imo state did youth not vote, who won, who's power now, in your mind that's how election is conducted in a civilized world, bereft of ideas of what to say, pen down."

Ashiru_AO:

"I don't really watch BBNaija but always comparing the voting system with our election conducted by INEC to convince youths to vote. Tired of hearing it, especially when it's coming from those that have once chilled with the 'big boys' in the Villa."

Ogamvp:

"Clapping hands sign I like this recent BBnaija analogy..doesn't get clearer than this (for those need more clarity). 2023 is make or mar."

Reno Omokti says BBNaija fanatics are unserious about their lives

Legit.ng previously reported that Reno Omokri spoke about the BBNaija reality show especially its die-hard fans.

Omokri stated that some people were focused on the show while others used the opportunity to make money.

The politician also noted that some people have talked more about BBNaija than their life purpose.

Source: Legit.ng