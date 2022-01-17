Popular Nollywood comedian, Okon of Lagos, has aired his views about the increasing rate of ritualists among the youths

The comedian explained how it used to be older men with awkward looks that get involved in money rituals back in the days but now young boys have taken over

Okon frowned at young wanna be Benz driving boys who used girls body parts to perpetuate their evil acts

Ace Nollywood comedian, Okon of Lagos, is airing his views about the number of young boys involved in money rituals lately.

The comedian took to his Instagram page to explain how it used to be older men that get involved in the act of rituals but young boys have taken over now.

Okon is worried about the increasing rate of money ritualists. Credit: @okonoflagos.

Source: Instagram

He wrote on his Instagram page:

"Back in the day, money ritualists were older men, very older men. They had this look, aura and presence that when they appear, you will hear comments like 'this one looks like a ritualist.' Today it is different."

Okon appealed to parents to fix their boy child and their urge to drive expensive automobiles using young girls.

Check out the post below:

It's a societal problem

Nigerians have reacted to Okon's post, most of them also expressed displeasure over the increasing rate of money rituals.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Whizbee_official:

"The problem is societal.. a man doesn’t get loved or respected unless he can provide, this is the basis of it all."

Ability.5050:

"Fix the boy child or fix the mentality of this society, we promote Money More than value in this country, we tell people you are nothing without money in this country, ( dorime no be for civil servants ) what were you all expecting when our influences are actually the ones promoting this, it's everywhere in this country, in our movies, in our songs, even in our religious gathering, it's everywhere."

Jivas_cakes:

"Well said Sir may God help our country to set things right."

Milkeyakpabioiphotography:

"Ntua....... I hustle day and night just to put food on the table... Reading this is a very big move to me....... LETS FIX THE BOY CHILD."

Ugoange9118:

"Exactly m’ even afraid as a single lady because I don’t know who is who again.painful."

Source: Legit.ng