Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi has taken to social media to express huge concerns over how unsafe the country is

The actress was recently attacked by robbers in Lagos traffic and she expressed worry that even her house might not be safe

Afolabi also revealed that she is scared of every other evil killings being perpetrated in different corners of the country

A few weeks after she was unfortunately robbed by armed men in Lagos traffic, popular actress Kemi Afolabi has queried the state of security in the nation.

The filmmaker shared a post on her Instagram page where she disclosed that she has been locked in at home because the thought of deadly streets and roads won't let her come out.

She lamented about how insecure the country is with people being kidnapped and killed like it's a sport.

Afolabi also pointed out instances where people have lost their lives simply because their parents or lovers are in a quest to get rich quick.

"Locked up @home. Deadly streets, dangerous roads wouldn’t let me come out. Is my home even safe? Insecurity in Nigeria has gone totally out of control!!! Bandits shooting at people randomly, adopting and kidnapping."

nkechiblessingsunday:

"It’s really scary."

i_am_shai:

"Sad and scary, may God keep protecting us."

supplementsforagelesskin:

"Honestly, this is really the end of the world...nowhere is safe oooo but God won't forsake his own."

mummyelim:

"It is well !!!!! God will have mercy on us, thank God you are good now ma."

baba_shina_ati_shindara:

"How is your health now ? May God perfect the good work he has began."

