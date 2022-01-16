Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo Salamo has become the latest celebrity who is vying for a post in the upcoming elections

The poster showing the film star's face and his manifesto was recently shared on social media by a relative

Nigerians took to the comment section of Adebayo's relative to cheer him on as many showered prayers on him

Yoruba actor Femi Adebayo Salami is contesting for the post of a senator in the upcoming elections.

The actor who hails from Kwara made his interest known in representing Asa/Ilorin West at the Nigerian National Assembly delegation from his state.

Taking to his Instagram page, Adebayo's elder brother shared a poster bearing the actor's face and his manifesto. The poster states that the film star is contending for the position for a better representative at the green chamber.

Actor Femi Adebayo contests for a political post. Photos: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

In the caption that accompanied Adebayo's elder brother's post, he urged everyone to go there with the actor.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Check out the poster below:

Nigerians react

aremo_jesu:

"U will get there in Jesus Name."

guze_image_concept

"FM is okay."

princessagbeke

"Oyaaaa."

senseyblacksmith:

"We Move."

taopheek

"Let's go there."

tfreshaderayo:

"oya oooo."

expensive_tee_gold

"We move."

owanbeessentials:

"On point."

holaclouthingline500:

"In sha Allah."

_timayor_

"Our Mentor and Leader."

adunnyadeh19:

"I love this. Almighty Allah ll make it possible."

fisyjiby:

"Carrry go Egbon."

laolubank:

"Let’s go there."

drfia04:

"Yes ooo Femo is Ok 2023."

mrflygeria:

"O ya now."

official_princesskay:

"JELILI FOR PRESIDENT."

Stand up and run

Femi Adebayo was one of the movie stars who attended his colleague Sotayo Gaga's coronation as the Queen Mother of Uke Kingdom in Nasarawa state. A reception followed after the event and Femi happened to sit between two women who are well-endowed in the chest area.

The actor seemed to be minding his business before he turned left and right to where the women sat. Femi immediately noticed their endowment and he opened his mouth in bewilderment.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the actor commended Sotayo's party with Davido's popular slang E Choke.

The film star then noted that he would have to leave where he is sitting before his wife sends him out of the house.

Source: Legit.ng