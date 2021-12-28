It’s a double celebration for Nollywood actress Sotayo Gaga who is celebrating her birthday and new title

The Nollywood film star hosted her friends, family and colleague in the industry to a party in celebration of the two special occasions

Femi Adebayo Salami, Bimbo Thomas among others were sighted in videos and pictures making the rounds online from the event

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for popular Nollywood film star Sotayo Gaga who is celebrating a new age.

Apart from turning a year older, the actress is also hosting her friends, family and colleagues in the industry to a coronation party for her newly bagged title as Queen Mother of Uke Kingdom in Nassarawa state.

Videos from star-studded coronation, birthday party of Sotayo Gaga.

Source: Instagram

A video sighted online captured the moment the celebrant arrived at the beautifully decorated venue of her celebration.

Check out the clip below:

The pretty actress was also spotted busting dance moves outside the venue of her party just before she stepped into the hall.

Femi Adebayo, Bimbo Thomas, other guests arrive

More videos from the event also captured the moments some colleagues in the industry made their arrival to celebrate with Sotayo.

The movie star's best friend, Femi Adebayo Salami, was spotted seated alongside female actresses Bimbo Thomas and Ayobami Ojo.

More videos below:

Sotayo dazzles on the dance floor in second outfit

As expected, the actress came prepared and served looks on her special day. More videos from the event captured the moment she graced the dance floor rocking her second outfit for the night.

Watch below:

Actress Sotayo Gaga becomes homeowner in Lagos

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Sotayo Gaga became one of the proud homeowners in Lagos state.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment actress Eniola Badmus and other friends paid a visit to the new house.

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some noting that it is only the actresses in Nollywood who seem to be making big purchases.

One social media user wrote:

"Actress go start dey tell us truth, no be acting dey give them money abeg."

