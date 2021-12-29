Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has got both his colleagues and his followers laughing on his social media page

Femi shared a video showing him with other guests of his colleague Sotayo Gaga at the reception

The film star sat with two women who are well-endowed in the chest area and the way they danced got the actor amazed

Femi Adebayo was one of the movie stars who attended his colleague Sotayo Gaga's coronation as the Queen Mother of Uke Kingdom in Nassarawa state.

A reception followed after the event and Femi happened to sit between two women who are well-endowed in her chest area.

The actor seemed to be minding his business before he turned left and right to where the women sat. Femi immediately notices their endowment and he opened his mouth in bewilderment.

Actor Femi Adebayo shares hilarious video. Photos: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

In the caption that accompanied the post, the actor commended his Sotayo's party with Davido's popular slang E Choke.

The film star then noted that he would have to leave where he is sitting before his wife sends him out of the house.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

ronkeodusanya:

"You better Japa..."

jayeola_monje:

"Femi behold your behind."

misturaasunramu:

"U sef show ur chest."

iamyvonnejegede:

"Stand up and run."

iamfaithojo:

"Nice view Femi."

okunnu_1:

"O ti daaa, Femiiiiiii continue."

y.afelumo:

"Some ladies have lost the plot."

lizzygal029:

"Wetin you sef dey do for their middle."

adedimejilateef_baby:

"Broda femi dey fear."

thecuteabiola;

"@iyanaladuke check your WhatsApp. I just sent you a clearer video."

Source: Legit.ng