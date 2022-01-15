Zazu Zeh crooner Portable has shared more about his personal life in a recent interview that was spotted on social media

Portable revealed that a lot of women have been professing love to him before the fame, noting that he's tired

Some Nigerians, however, stated that the singer has to get his life together before he thinks of settling down

Zazu Zeh crooner Portable says he has a woman he loves and he plans on marrying her soon.

Portable revealed this in an interview while talking about his love life. According to him, he has many girlfriends based on the fact that some women forcefully want to date him.

The singer also noted that the women come begging him using God's name while professing their love for him. According to him, he is tired.

Singer Portable speaks on his love life. Photos: @portablebaeby

He said:

"I have many girlfriends o. Dem go just dey come, 'I love you, I love you.' Dem go dey use God beg you. I don taya sef. Everywhere you go, dem go dey follow follow. E don dey like that before I blow. I get two strong boys from different mothers but there's a girl I want to marry. I love the girl."

Watch him speak below:

Nigerians react

seun_dreams:

"I like the fact that he's raw, natural and too real, pure undiluted interview."

ladyque_1:

"He’s so real."

pearlliehart:

"This guy should double as a comedian. He’s effortlessly and embarrassingly funny."

iamadominican:

"Who'll tell Oga to invest on himself before thinking about marriage?"

white.marshmallow_:

"Can this man just slow down?"

symply_tinuade:

"Who wil marry portable bayi idamu adugbo yin."

ceemplybecca:

"Portable and too many dramas 5&6."

fashiondoctor19:

"This guy's name shouldn't be portable, his energy is too much for that name."

elohozino2021:

"Wahala be like I love you I love you oooo."

blaq_beeuutee:

"There are still girls dreaming to be his woman or baby mama."

Levels have changed

Fast-rising singer and Zazu crooner, Portable, once again traded words with show promoter, Kogbagidi, in a viral video.

It however seems like all hopes of reconciliation has been lost as Kogbagidi no longer follows the singer on Instagram.

Portable in an update on his page assured fans that his level has changed and it looks like the singer is determined to take over the music industry on his own.

