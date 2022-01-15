Congratulations have poured in for nightlife businessman Cubana Chiefpriest over his recent appointment by his state government

Chiefpriest flaunted his certificate of appointment on social media after he picked it up from the Imo state government office

The celebrity barman stated that what he's been appointed to do is very simple as he prayed for success

Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest has become the special adviser to the Imo state Governor Hope Uzodinma on social media influence and events management.

The excited businessman shared the news on his Instagram page while flaunting his letter of appointment.

Chiefpriest stated that he got an instruction from Uzodinman to make 1000 Imo youths super successful like him through social media. Noting that his success was also from social media, the businessman stated that replicating the same in the lives of others is easy to do.

Cubana Chiefpriest becomes the social media adviser to Gov Hope Uzodinma. Photos: @he_hopeuzodinma, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The celebrity barman then showered prayers on himself, asking God for the grace to do what he's been appointed to do for Imo youths.

Nigerians react

poco_lee:

"Congrats Ezemmuooo Biko chetekwam."

djbign:

"Amarachi. Sighted."

mrdutchempire:

"Congratulations my brother More Blessings."

ajebodcomedian:

"Congratulations nwanne."

dubby_gustavo:

"Congrats bro."

dozzyross:

"Congrats."

whitemoney__:

"Congratulations Odogwuuuuu."

ajebodcomedian:

"Congratulations nwanne."

chitaoxe1:

"Congratulations bro."

yuledochie:

"Congratulations Mazi46."

Source: Legit.ng