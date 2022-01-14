The general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Suleman, has changed the life story of his cook with a house

According to the clergyman, the woman had stayed with him for over one decade and has rendered great services

Many Nigerians took to his comment section to praise his good deeds as others prayed for the same favour

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has surprised his cook who has lived with him for over 10 years.

In a short video shared on Instagram, the clergyman revealed that the woman caught the fire of Christianity while she was in his house.

The woman cried for joy as she went on her knees.

Source: Instagram

The woman cried for joy

The man of God asked that the photo of the house be put up on the screen as the woman knelt in front of the altar.

When Apostle Suleiman handed the documents of the house to her, the woman's joy knew no bound. Church members also screamed excitedly.

Reposting the video, Ubi Franklin identified the woman as his cook.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 160 comments with close to 3,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Many shower prayers on pastor

oluwa_pascal21 said:

"May the lord keeps blessing you amen."

lavish_furniture said:

The definition of a selfless giver is Apostle Johnson Suleman sooooo thankful for you daddy. The grace of God continue to be with you."

itsthatosonduchick said:

"Your children and children’s children will always find green favour in and out. Thank you so much sir."

apostledanielakpai said:

"So touching.. thank you father for being a blessing."

abiodun_olapraise said:

"Congratulations i tap into mine in Jesus name this year."

lolaolatundun said:

"I key into this blessing and received my 4 bedroom duplex in Surulere Lagos state in Jesus Name. Thank you sir."

Source: Legit.ng