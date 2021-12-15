Nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest has become a boss of his own as he recently showed off his club

The celebrity barman was spotted driving around an expanse of land with different lovely buildings on it

Chiefpriest then advised his followers never to be scared to dream big because nobody is charging for it

Cubana Chiefpriest recently took to his social media page to show off his own nightclub.

The nightlife entrepreneur shared a video showing the different areas of the building and it speaks of money.

In the video he shared, Chiefpriest was spotted on a small bike. According to him, his nightclub is so big that walking around it gives him cramps because of his weight.

Cubana Chiepriest shows off his own nightclub. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Built Myself A Club Super Big Like A Stadium It Gives Me Cramps Walking Around So I Got My Fat Self A Power Bike To Help Carry Me Around. Dreams Are For Free, Never You Be Scared To Dream Big Because No Charges Are Attached. Xhrine 2:0 96%"

Watch the video below:

Followers hail Chiefpriest

mr.jollof_:

"Baba I go bet say 23rd of December when be opening of Xhrine Asaba you no go use this bike pass 15minutes !!!"

prettymikeoflagos:

"Work of Art."

uchennannanna:

"Dr Ezemuo."

bobby_da_creator:

"When you big. You big."

stainless_e:

"Big man things ❤️Abegi if skin no full no put body."

mirazkitchen:

"Massive.. congratulations chiefpriest."

emeicchuks:

"Congratulations bro."

promise_youngy:

"Odogwu."

governor_kosi:

"Next year u buy d 2022 Rolls-Royce use open gidi Xhrine .. Amen."

Cubana Chiefpriest joins labourers

Cubana Chiefpriest caused a buzz online after photos of him assisting the labourers on his site to do some heavy lifting surfaced.

In the photos, Chiefpriest could be seen pushing a wheelbarrow fully loaded with sand on what some blogs described as his new site.

Despite the heavy lifting, the socialite did not drip less and was still seen wearing his chunky and expensive pieces of jewellery around his wrist, neck and ankles. Not stopping there, he also rocked the famously expensive Yeezy footwear.

Cubana Chiefpriest then accompanied the photos with a caption about hard work and his hustle paying by the end of the year.

Source: Legit