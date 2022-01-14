Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa are really having a blast in Ghana as he keeps meeting notable stars and personalities following his visit to Ghana

Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper paid a courtesy call on Nana Addo at the Jubilee House as seen in photos trending online

The artiste recently linked up with rapper Sarkodie after making his desire to meet him known in a post he made on twitter

The duo earlier in the week met with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House. They visited the seat of government as seen in pictures making waves online.

The meeting was to discuss an idea that could aid in bridging the gap between artistes in Ghana and the U.S, according to the Beyond the Return’s Instagram page.

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa hoped to use their strong ties and relationships in the music industry to link artistes as well as flag high Ghanaian talents to the rest of Africa.

The US rapper also took to his Instagram to share beautiful moments from the meeting with the president at the Jubilee house.

Aside the President, Chance has been spotted with lots of celebrities including Rapper Sarkodie, Manifest, King Promise to mention but a few.

Chance The Rapper also got netizens surprise as he visited a local church he claims his family built years ago on Sunday (January 9) morning.

