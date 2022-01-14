Actor Don Saint has taken to social media to plead with actress Anita Joseph to stop attacking him and his wife

Following the actress and her hubby MC Fish's drama with Uche Maduagwu, Saint's wife supported Maduagwu and Anita insulted her in the DM

The actress also went to Saint's DM to report his wife as well as insult her for commenting on a post dragging her husband

The ongoing drama between Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish against Uche Maduagwu has taken a new and interesting turn.

Actor Don Saint has taken to social media with a video where he pleaded with Anita to stop attacking him and his wife.

Don Saint tells Anita Joseph to stop attacking his wife Photo credit: @donsainto/@anitajoseph8

Source: Instagram

Leave us alone

Saint noted that his wife made a comment about the actress' husband MC Fish in their fight with Madaugwu and she is allowed to have her opinions.

He continued by saying that 80% of the actress' success in the industry would have been impossible without him and the Instagram account she attacked him with got verified because of him.

Saint also noted that Anita and MC Fish do not feed him and his wife so they can't tell them what to do. He wrote:

"A Special Public Plead From Me To @anitajoseph8 "

A blogger also shared screenshots of Anita's rude messages to Saint and his wife on Instagram after she saw that the actor's partner supported Uche Maduagwu against her hubby.

Nigerians react

global_figuremimi:

"I too like how this man take defend him wife abeg omoh love is sweet o❤️"

samson_ujunwa:

"You verified her account under 5 seconds or 5days as you said and yours is not yet to be verified Bros you can lie sha."

justmeggy_:

"If na so person dey enter your husband dm to tell am say you daft, you go like am? Biko respect boundaries!"

munapam:

"Shebi she said she dey busy with her 9 brands? But she dey jobless dey read team red and team white."

qwen_jay:

"Anita really needs the sense actually for doing this."

Source: Legit.ng