Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo recently got his followers and celebrity friends gushing on social media

The film star showered compliments on his mother as he announced that she clocked a year older

Femi's dad, Adebayo Salami posted a video of his wife on social media to celebrate her special day

Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami was full of praises for his wife Ejide who clocked 70 on Thursday, January 13.

The veteran actor shared a video of his wife and a voice eulogising her was heard in the background.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Salami said his wife has been the family's beacon of strength and love. According to him, Ejide means a lot to the household.

Actor Femi Adebayo celebrates his mum's 70th birthday.

Source: Instagram

Watch the video he shared below:

Femi Adebayo also showered beautiful compliments on his mother while begging his followers to help him celebrate her.

He wrote:

"My mother is many things, but top on the list is : "Love" She embodies the true meaning and definition of Love. She's the true definition of 'if I no chop...my mother no go chop..' It is my everyday prayer that if I have to come to this world 10 million times, the Almighty should make me come through her.

"Mummy I love you so much. In Sha Allah I will celebrate your 120 years in this world in good health and abundance of blessings."

Check out the photos he shared below:

Fans celebrate with Adebayo

debbie_shokoya:

"Many More Years In Good Health And Wealth Mummy."

adekolatijani1:

"happy birthday to you Mum."

seunseanjimoh1:

"Happy birthday grandma."

olayinkasolomon01:

"Happy birthday llnp sweet mother."

olaitansugar:

"Happy birthday grandma."

kayshankee:

"Happy birthday mama."

Birthday boy

Actor Walter Anga took to social media to mark the occasion of his 44th birthday with fans.

The movie star turned the new age on January 12, 2022, and he took his fans on a trip down memory lane.

Walter posted a series of old photos of himself when he was a younger and struggling actor. The snaps showed how far the celebrant had come from his humble beginnings to his current status.

