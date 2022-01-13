Veteran Nollywood actress Ibinabo Fiberesima has got Nigerians congratulating her on social media

The beautiful film star recently turned a year older and she went all out to celebrate herself in a unique way

Nigerians expressed surprise that the actress still looks stunning at her age while some found it hard to believe her real age

Nollywood actress Ibinabo Fiberesima clocked 51 on Thursday, January 13, and she showed that she is a true Ijaw woman. The actress donned four different outfits to mark her special day.

In excitement about her big day, the film star started sharing photos three days before.

Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima celebrates 51st birthday. Photos: @ibinabo.fiberesima

In one of the photos, she donned a blue-coloured traditional wrapper called aso-oke with lovely beads around her neck, wrists and a few attached to her hair.

The next day, Ibinabo wore another lovely traditional outfit. This time, she had the beaded cap on and chunky beads around her neck. She carried a small beaded saucer in her hands and a staff.

A few hours to her birthday, the actress shared photos of herself in a gold outfit. Her cap was designed differently from the previous one. The accessories that donned her body was the same colour with the outfit she wore.

On her big day, Ibinabo shone in wine traditional attire.

She wrote:

"I woke up with a beautiful smile. Truly Jesus loves me, this I know. 50 plus 1 ….,,,, see my grooove oooooo."

Nigerians celebrate her

holuwa_teemee:

"50 what??wow."

sandylopezgifts_souvenirs:

"She is stunning..at that age? She is so beautiful biko. Happy birthday to her."

his_jason:

"I don’t believe that age."

ebistones

"Ijaw Queen."

adetoks_kitchen:

"Na wa oh this woman no won old oh chia at 51 she looks stunning. I remember watching her movies as a child and now I don old pass her."

