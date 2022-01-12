BBNaija star Elozonam has made a big revelation about his mother as he took to social media to celebrate her

The reality star shared a throwback video showing his mum singing and current photos of the elderly woman

Fans and celebrity friends of Elozonam took to his comment section to congratulate and wish his mother well

BBNaija Elozonam shared a throwback video showing a young woman singing to advertise a bank. The woman donned traditional wear and walked on the stage as she sang with a sonorous voice.

The reality star then surprised his followers by saying that the young woman is his mother while describing her as a legend.

According to Elozonam, his mother clocked a year older on Wednesday, January 12.

BBNaija Elozonam celebrates mum's birthday online. Photos: @elozonam

In the mood of celebration, the BBNaija star shared current photos of the beautiful elderly woman donning purple outfit with a blue headgear.

He wrote:

"Bet you didn’t know this lady right here is my mom! Haha….legendary! Happy birthday mom @kikabee_12. Thank you for everything. We are who we are today cos of you and it’s evident. Happy birthday to a living legend!"

Check out the video below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians react

Many were surprised at Elozonam's revelation and took to the comment section to wish the birthday girl well.

etimeffiong:

"Legend o!!! Happy birthday moma."

blossomchukwujekwu:

"Happy BIRTHDAY mum."

idia.aisien:

"Happy Birthday mummy!!! May your years be blessed!!!"

bentouitou:

"Awww happy birthday to Mama."

its_tegadominic:

"It’s their nodding for me happy birthday momma."

kie_kie__:

"Madddd. Happy birthday mummy."

mimionalaja:

"Awwwww this AD! Happy Birthday to Her!"

calabar_chic:

"Happy Birthday Ma. May your days be long."

valeriemia_:

"That voice. happy birthday to her."

thebaruxh:

"Oh my Goodness? She’s your Mom???? Mehd o! Happy Birthday to her Mehn. Lol."

tellzy_:

"Oh wow!!! Legend wey born Legend, tell me is that not Gods plan? Happy birthday Mama. God bless you immensely in good health and wealth."

therealfemi:

"Wow that's your mom. Happy birthday to her."

evafunsho:

"Oh my God your mum was a part of my childhood! How profound!!! Look at her so graceful. Awwwww. Happy birthday to her."

