Nigerian singer Omawumi and her darling husband Yusuf have clocked another year in marriage

The singer took to her social media page to share the beautiful news with her more than 600k followers

Although the singer's captions were short, they expressed how she feels about her husband and their marriage

Singer Omawumi has hailed her husband Yusuf for making their marriage so easy. The mother of two said this to celebrate their marriage which clocked its 4th year on Thursday, January 13.

Omawumi also shared a throwback photo from her traditional wedding day and the singer looked beautiful.

Singer Omawumi celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with her husband. Photos: @omawonder

Source: Instagram

In the photo, Omawumi and her husband donned similar outfits. While the singer had chunky traditional beads around her neck, her husband had a simple one.

The couple was surrounded by friends and family who seemed to be performing a traditional rite.

Actress Chigul was spotted in her lovely attire standing close to the singer.

In the caption that accompanied the photo, Omawumi wished her husband a happy anniversary.

Check out the photo below:

Fans and friends react

