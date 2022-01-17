Thunder Fire Poverty: Reactions As E-Money’s Wife Sprays Kcee’s Woman With Bundles of Money on Dancefloor
- Wife of billionaire businessman E-Money, Mrs E recently sprayed her co-wife with bundles of new money at a party
- In a video shared by E-Money's brother, Kcee, Mrs E was spotted on the dancefloor with his wife who danced happily as bundles of money were dropped on her
- Kcee and E-Money smiled as they stood behind their women during the display which has got people rebuking poverty
E-Money's wife, Mrs E definitely knows just how to spend money on the dancefloor like her billionaire husband.
In a video shared by her brother-in-law Kcee, the billionaire wife took over the dancefloor with bundles of cash which she sprayed on the singer's wife.
Kcee and E-money stood behind their women as they watched the display which they were not new to experiencing.
At a point, Mrs E plastered a bundle on Kcee's head and he promptly dropped it in the collecting bag for his wife.
Toyin Abraham's hubby sheds tears as actress invites man who chants for Yoruba kings to mark his birthday
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
"Family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @iam_emoney1 @iam_mrse @misseijay."
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react
Read some of the comments sighted on the post below:
admiralc4c:
"Sweetness."
christyfrancistender:
"Money is good, may the Lord find me worthy and bless me too. God bless your family."
otunbadiran:
"Thunder fire poverty."
officialonyinyeokafor:
"Choi this video sweet me die ❤️❤️❤️❤️"
iwelaoflagos:
"I love the beauty between you and your brother Kcee."
officialomoologo1:
"You got the best woman boss. God bless you."
rolandigoru:
"Too much money everywhere."
E-money walks on top of TV installed inside his kitchen floor
Popular businessman E-Money might have innocently shared a casual post on his Instagram page but he inadvertently caused a stir on social media in the process.
In the short clip, the wealthy man was seen in his kitchen filling a glass cup with ice cubes before pouring himself a drink.
Something huge is coming: Fans excited as Falz, Ycee, Peruzzi link up in Reminisce's beautiful Lagos house
After serving the drink, E-Money stylishly strutted across his tastefully furnished kitchen and social media users couldn’t help but notice something strange on his floor.
Apparently, the wealthy man had walked on top of a large TV screen that had been carefully installed inside the floor of his kitchen.
Source: Legit.ng