Wife of billionaire businessman E-Money, Mrs E recently sprayed her co-wife with bundles of new money at a party

In a video shared by E-Money's brother, Kcee, Mrs E was spotted on the dancefloor with his wife who danced happily as bundles of money were dropped on her

Kcee and E-Money smiled as they stood behind their women during the display which has got people rebuking poverty

E-Money's wife, Mrs E definitely knows just how to spend money on the dancefloor like her billionaire husband.

In a video shared by her brother-in-law Kcee, the billionaire wife took over the dancefloor with bundles of cash which she sprayed on the singer's wife.

E-money and Kcee watch their wives on the dancefloor

Source: Instagram

Kcee and E-money stood behind their women as they watched the display which they were not new to experiencing.

At a point, Mrs E plastered a bundle on Kcee's head and he promptly dropped it in the collecting bag for his wife.

"Family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @iam_emoney1 @iam_mrse @misseijay."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments sighted on the post below:

admiralc4c:

"Sweetness."

christyfrancistender:

"Money is good, may the Lord find me worthy and bless me too. God bless your family."

otunbadiran:

"Thunder fire poverty."

officialonyinyeokafor:

"Choi this video sweet me die ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

iwelaoflagos:

"I love the beauty between you and your brother Kcee."

officialomoologo1:

"You got the best woman boss. God bless you."

rolandigoru:

"Too much money everywhere."

E-money walks on top of TV installed inside his kitchen floor

Popular businessman E-Money might have innocently shared a casual post on his Instagram page but he inadvertently caused a stir on social media in the process.

In the short clip, the wealthy man was seen in his kitchen filling a glass cup with ice cubes before pouring himself a drink.

After serving the drink, E-Money stylishly strutted across his tastefully furnished kitchen and social media users couldn’t help but notice something strange on his floor.

Apparently, the wealthy man had walked on top of a large TV screen that had been carefully installed inside the floor of his kitchen.

