Rising star Portable has got netizens talking after a video of his latest performance surfaced on social media

The energetic singer pulled his trouser and was left with his underwear in the middle of a stage performance

While some social media users laughed it off, there were others who expressed concerns and noted that the singer should know when to draw the line

Rising star of the moment, Portable, continues to spark reactions on social media with his performance at events but many have expressed reservations at his latest display.

The singer was among artistes who showed up to celebrate with socialite Samuel Larry who recently clocked a new age.

Portable has sparked reactions after his performance at an event where he stripped to his boxers. Photo: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

During the middle of his performance, the Zazu crooner who has grown a reputation for his highly energetic display took many by surprise after pulling his trouser completely.

Portable was left with his underwear alone and went about his performance for some minutes before pulling his trousers back up.

Watch the video as seen online below:

Social media users react

Portable’s latest display attracted mixed feelings from people on social media.

While some people cheered him on, there were others who expressed reservations and stated that the singer crossed a line.

Read some comments sighted below:

god.is.the.greatestt said:

"Know where to draw the line please."

queen_tiffah411 said:

"Portable needs medical checkup, una dey look am e dey go."

wooms01 said:

"This guy needs medical attention, his managers know this but want to make money off his situation."

graceosas_luxuryhair said:

"This's totally out of control he needs medical attention...it's nor longer funny anymore."

thecutedhamie said:

"What’s all dis nowna wayray tinz Nigeria people Dey like."

emmanueladeyemizion said:

jazzsazzking its peak.....this is no longer entertainment."

jazzsazzkings said:

"This one not be artist poco lee and kogbagidi go bring mad man lol portable don mad."

Kamaru Usman and daughter dance to Portable's Zazu song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UFC star Kamaru Usman joined fans on his Instagram page for an interesting live session.

Midway into the live session, the sportsman and his adorable daughter were seen busting dance moves to Portable’s Zazu song.

The video racked different reactions from many in the online community with some noting that the song is going even more viral.

Source: Legit.ng