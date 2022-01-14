Rising star Portable was recently a guest on singer Jahbless’ show and he had a lot to share about his journey

The singer equally explained that ladies are now chasing

after him and his day-one lover is starting to misbehave

Portable equally disclosed that he suffered a lot as an upcoming musician and took the worst of it during the COVID-19 pandemic year

Music sensation Portable has shed more light on his humble beginning in a recent interview with singer and senior colleague, Jahbless.

A portion of the interview making the rounds on social media captured the moment Portable answered some questions about his love life and journey to stardom.

Zazu crooner Portable opens up on relationship life. Photo: @partablebaeby

The rave of the moment disclosed that he is currently not in a relationship as a lot of ladies have been coming to him to profess their love.

He, however, made a surprising revelation about having two sons with two different women.

Portable equally said he has another lover at the moment but she has been misbehaving amid his newfound fame.

Fielding a question about his past, Portable said that he suffered a lot in his bid to gain recognition and make something of himself as a musician.

When asked about the level of suffering he had to pass through, Portable said it was bad but he could still afford to feed.

He said the COVID pandemic also took a toll on him as he couldn’t make money as an entertainer.

Watch the video below:

Reactions:

officially_drey said:

"This interview revealed a lot and I love portable for being real."

pinzle_ceo said:

"Portable baby his English ain’t even bad you can take the boy outta the streets but you can’t take the street outta the boy."

_nickwrld said:

"I love this guy vibes."

adesewastylesignature said:

"Lol this guy na pure cruise it’s the indomie hair for me."

mccharleneofficial said:

"Chaiiii this girls them dey try ooh!!! Lmaooo This guy is very entertaining."

