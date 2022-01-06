A young Nigerian man who had a brief encounter with Burna Boy has taken to social media with a call for help

The young man who identified himself as Idris said he has been wearing the same shirt he had on since the day Burna pushed him off the stage

Idris said he only approached Burna on stage because he needed his assistance as he called on Nigerians to connect him with the Grammy-winning musician

A young man identified as Idris has called on Nigerians in the online community to come to his assistance and connect him with Grammy-winning musician, Burna Boy.

Idris in a video making the rounds on social media identified himself as the young man who was pushed off the stage by Burna some weeks ago.

Young man cries out, seeks Burna Boy's help. Photo: @burnaboygram/@oldslodiermusic

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng gathered the report of a viral video that captured the moment Burna Boy pushed a fan off the stage and pleaded with members of the audience to stop interrupting his performance.

Well, Idris in his new video said he only grabbed the singer because he needed his assistance and has been a strong fan for so long.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The young man explained that he is a talented musician who hasn’t gotten any support from people. He equally added that he has been wearing the same shirt he had on since the day he had the ugly encounter with Burna Boy.

He called on fellow Nigerians to come to his assistance and link him with the singer.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Reactions

xom_mie said:

"I wish you more years of wearing the shirt."

lhanre_pizzle said:

"Make we stand up for you abi Wetin you talk?"

official_dj_toski said:

"Mumu. You get money come burna boy show."

mirabel_aduba said:

"U never ready Everybody needs help my dear. Na u go still tire to dey wear am."

temmiey_ said:

"Nigerians, Una no Dey ever carry last, fest of all burna ticket sold for 50k, how did you get in?"

Burna Boy: I performed from the smallest to biggest venues

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy said that it took a lot of dedication and hard work for him to gain global recognition.

Sharing his story on CNN’s African Voices, the Grammy-winning artist recounted performing in the smallest to biggest venues in the US.

Burna Boy equally explained that he enjoys the process of it all as it gives him a story to tell.

Source: Legit.ng